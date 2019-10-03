Got a News Tip?
Search
Username
Subscribe
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
  • RSS
Pin It
Email
Favorite
Share

October 03, 2019 Food & Drink » Bites

Fab fests 

By

An Oktoberfest beer garden, an oyster eating contest sponsored by Giovanni's Fish Market, a Hawaiian shirt contest, and a lineup of incredible bands and musicians will be the highlights of this year's family-friendly Rhythm of the Sea Morro Bay Harbor Festival, on the Embarcadero behind the Morro Bay Maritime Museum, Oct. 5, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Oct. 6, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tickets ($5 to $10; kids under 12 free) can be purchased at my805tix.com, with a discount for Morro Bay residents. To enter the oyster eating contest (2:30 p.m. Oct. 5), be at the Embarcadero Stage at 2 p.m. Entry is $10 at Giovanni's or sign up at the stage ... California Dreams is the theme for this year's family-friendly Colony Days Festival, Oct. 5, from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m., at Sunken Gardens, 5942 West Mall, Atascadero. The event will start with a Lions Club pancake breakfast ($5 adult/$3 child) at 7 a.m., followed by the parade at 10 a.m. and a variety of food and retail vendors ... Grab your train whistle kids! Railroad BBQ Company will be serving food and beverages at this year's Railroad Festival at the San Luis Obispo Railroad Museum, 1940 Santa Barbara Ave., SLO, on Oct. 5, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Fableist Wine Tasting will make a stop, from noon to 4 p.m. ... Colony Market and Deli's owner Joanna Wemple decided to hold a pop-up shop with food after hearing her customers wish more shops were open on Sundays. The Stay Local, Shop Local Sunday Pop-Up Shop will be Oct. 6, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., at Colony: 6040 El Camino Real, Atascadero. Shops will include Vivant Cheese and Purple Cowboy Wine (proceeds to benefit Tough Enough to Wear Pink); Anna & Mom, Roxanne's Birkenstocks, Life Elements, and Drew Davis Fine Art. Δ

Flavor writer Beth Giuffre needs some organic snacks right about now. Send crackers and cookies to bgiuffre@newtimesslo.com.

Pin It
Email
Favorite
Share

Latest in Bites

  |  

More Bites »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Readers also liked…

Search, Find, Enjoy

Events
Music
Dining

Newest Slideshows

Trending Now

  1. Chef Steve is cooking up delicious eats in Avila at Louie's at the Beach Read More

  2. The sweet life: Locally-crafted Mehlenbacher's Taffy is a taste of nostalgia Read More

  3. Beyond family kitchens: Local amateur bakers and cooks sell their delicious goods thanks to cottage food laws Read More

  4. Ode to the waiter:Raw truths from an ex-food server Read More

  5. Granada Hotel & Bistro burrata Read More

More Most Read
Subscribe
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
  • RSS

1010 Marsh Street • San Luis Obispo, CA 93401
PHONE/805/546-8208 • FAX/805/546-8641

© 2019 New Times San Luis Obispo
Powered by Foundation