Fab fests 

An Oktoberfest beer garden, an oyster eating contest sponsored by Giovanni's Fish Market, a Hawaiian shirt contest, and a lineup of incredible bands and musicians will be the highlights of this year's family-friendly Rhythm of the Sea Morro Bay Harbor Festival, on the Embarcadero behind the Morro Bay Maritime Museum, Oct. 5, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Oct. 6, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tickets ($5 to $10; kids under 12 free) can be purchased at my805tix.com, with a discount for Morro Bay residents. To enter the oyster eating contest (2:30 p.m. Oct. 5), be at the Embarcadero Stage at 2 p.m. Entry is $10 at Giovanni's or sign up at the stage ... California Dreams is the theme for this year's family-friendly Colony Days Festival, Oct. 5, from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m., at Sunken Gardens, 5942 West Mall, Atascadero. The event will start with a Lions Club pancake breakfast ($5 adult/$3 child) at 7 a.m., followed by the parade at 10 a.m. and a variety of food and retail vendors ... Grab your train whistle kids! Railroad BBQ Company will be serving food and beverages at this year's Railroad Festival at the San Luis Obispo Railroad Museum, 1940 Santa Barbara Ave., SLO, on Oct. 5, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Fableist Wine Tasting will make a stop, from noon to 4 p.m. ... Colony Market and Deli's owner Joanna Wemple decided to hold a pop-up shop with food after hearing her customers wish more shops were open on Sundays. The Stay Local, Shop Local Sunday Pop-Up Shop will be Oct. 6, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., at Colony: 6040 El Camino Real, Atascadero. Shops will include Vivant Cheese and Purple Cowboy Wine (proceeds to benefit Tough Enough to Wear Pink); Anna & Mom, Roxanne's Birkenstocks, Life Elements, and Drew Davis Fine Art. Δ

Flavor writer Beth Giuffre