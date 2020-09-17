Got a News Tip?
September 17, 2020 Opinion » Letters

Experienced leadership 

During difficult social and economic times, it is important to have leaders whose experience and temperament can be trusted. That's why I was so encouraged to see Jan Howell Marx put her name forward for one of two open positions on the SLO City Council. I've known Jan for some decades and hold her in the highest respect as a thoughtful and knowledgeable leader who has always had our community's best interest at heart. A former City Council member and mayor, Jan knows our city and its history, intimately. As an attorney and dean of the SLO College of Law she knows the law and the intricacies of public policy. I hope you'll join me and vote for Jan in November.

Sam Blakeslee

former state senator

San Luis Obispo

