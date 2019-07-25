Totally tubular: Il Cortile Ristorante and La Cosecha Bar and Restaurant have been honored with Wine Spectator's 2019 Award of Excellence. They are the only downtown Paso Robles restaurants to be honored, marking the sixth win for Il Cortile and the third win for La Cosecha. The awards will be featured in the August issue of Wine Spectator. "We are truly humbled," said sommelier Carole MacDonal, wine and beverage director for each eatery, and co-owner with her husband, chef Santos MacDonal. "We pride ourselves on finding the best local and international wine that truly pair well with Chef Santos' dishes." The couple also owns The Truck. A handful of other SLO County restaurants—The Restaurant at JUSTIN, Robin's Restaurant, NOVO Restaurant and Lounge, and Lido at Dolphin Bay—also received the magazine's 2019 Award of Excellence. Δ

Flavor writer Beth Giuffre says, 'Oh my,' to berries, jams, and pies. Send fruit filling to bgiuffre@newtimesslo.com.