December 03, 2020 Music, Arts & Culture » Movies

Evil 

By
click to enlarge PHOTO COURTESY OF KING SIZE PRODUCTIONS - ALL IN YOUR HEAD? Evil, streaming on Amazon Prime, mixes the supernatural thriller and police procedural genres into a tantalizing mash-up that can be both funny and unsettling, currently screening on Amazon Prime.
  • Photo Courtesy Of King Size Productions
  • ALL IN YOUR HEAD? Evil, streaming on Amazon Prime, mixes the supernatural thriller and police procedural genres into a tantalizing mash-up that can be both funny and unsettling, currently screening on Amazon Prime.

What's it rated? TV-14

When? 2019

Where's it showing? Amazon Prime

Go ahead and file this show under guilty pleasures. Created by Michelle and Robert King (The Good Wife, BrainDead), the supernatural crime procedural mixes genres into fun and occasionally thrilling spectacle that traverses the razor's edge between the occult and psychology.

Kristen Bouchard (Katja Herbers) is a clinical psychologist who teams up with priest-in-training David Acosta (Mike Colter) and Catholic Church-contracted skeptic Ben Shakir (Aasif Mandvi) to investigate demonic possessions, miracles, and other odd phenomenon to determine if something is supernatural or scientifically explainable.

Over the first season's 13 episodes, we encounter puzzling events and people—especially reccurring character and competing forensic psychologist Leland Townsend (Michael Emerson)—who might just be evil incarnate. Sometimes legitimately unsettling, other times downright funny, this is a series that has set up a tantalizing second season, though thanks to the pandemic, no release date has been announced. (13 40- to 42-min. episodes) Δ

