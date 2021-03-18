Estrella Warbirds Museum in Paso Robles hosts its Aviation Career Day for middle and high school students 

On Saturday, March 20, the Estrella Warbirds Museum's High/Middle School Aviation Club holds its Aviation Career Day, from 1:30 to 3 p.m. Attendees of the event will receive a guided tour of the museum and various opportunities to explore different career pathways in the fields of aviation.

Students and their parents or guardians are encouraged to attend the event, which also includes a presentation featuring several speakers, including commercial airline pilots, a U.S. Navy pilot, an aerospace professor from Cal Poly, and others. A free pizza lunch will also be provided. Aviation Career Day will take place in the museum's Thomson Hall. Admission to the event is free, and attendees are required to wear masks, and social distancing will be accommodated during the event.

The High/Middle School Aviation Club is open to students in grades 7 through 12 and regularly meets on the third Saturday of each month at the Estrella Warbirds Museum. The club is intended for students who aspire to a career in aviation—whether it be working in the airlines or for the military—or have an interest in aircraft mechanics and/or other related topics.

Club members often get the chance to tour a variety of local aviation facilities, including Lemoore Naval Air Station, CAL Fire Air Attack Base, CHP Aviation Unit, San Luis Obispo Air Traffic Control Tower, the ACI Jet Maintenance Facility, and other locations.

For more info on Aviation Career Day and other updates from the Estrella Warbirds Museum, call (805) 550-8775 or visit ewarbirds.org. The museum is located at 4251 Dry Creek Road, Paso Robles. Δ