Estrella Warbirds Museum hosts guest speaker Bart Topham at upcoming dinner event 

Bart Topham, president and director of the Central Coast Veterans Memorial Museum, will be the guest speaker at the Estrella Warbirds Museum's next monthly dinner event, on Wednesday, Feb. 2, at 6:30 p.m. Reservations for the dinner are required in advance, no later than Monday, Jan. 31.

Topham's talk will include a discussion of the Central Coast Veterans Memorial Museum, which is currently the only Central Coast-based site certified by the Library of Congress for recording interviews collected and preserved by the Veterans History Project, according to press materials. The museum features a collection of authentic military exhibitions of photographs, documents, uniforms, firearms, and historical artifacts.

For the past several years, Topham—a U.S. Army veteran and retired San Luis Obispo Police Department captain—has devoted his time to "paying it forward" to veterans and their families. He is currently chaplain of American Legion Post 66, and on both the board of directors of Grizzly Youth Academy Foundation and the board of directors of Veterans Helping Veterans.

Tickets to the dinner event are $20 per person. Visit ewarbirds.org for reservations and more info. The Estrella Warbirds Museum is located at 4251 Dry Creek Road, Paso Robles. Δ