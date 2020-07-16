Estrella Warbirds Museum cancels this year's Warbirds, Wings, and Wheels event 

The Estrella Warbirds Museum in Paso Robles has officially canceled its 2020 Warbirds, Wings, and Wheels event—which was scheduled to take place on Sept. 19—due to COVID-19 concerns. The annual celebration was originally slated to take place on May 8, but was postponed to September in "anticipation of a subsiding pandemic," according to a press release from the museum.

"With significant increases in coronavirus cases recently, and the risks involved to the public, participants, volunteers, and staff, cancellation was the only option for the museum's board of directors," the release also stated.

Hosted in partnership with Woodland Auto Display, Warbirds, Wings, and Wheels has attracted airplane and car enthusiasts to the Paso Robles Airport for the past 11 years. More than 4,000 visitors attended last year's event, according to event organizers. The annual gathering consists of a car show, swap meet, dance party, and other activities.

During past events, the Estrella Warbirds Museum presented a display of military aircraft and memorabilia, while the Woodland Auto Display showcased a collection of vintage race cars and other vehicles. Next year's event is tentatively set to take place on May 8, 2021.

To find out more about Warbirds, Wings, and Wheels, call (805) 238-9317 or visit ewarbirds.org. Δ