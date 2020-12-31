Got a News Tip?
December 31, 2020 Music, Arts & Culture » Arts

Equality Mural Project holds a pop-up gallery to showcase proposed mural art in downtown Atascadero 

A new pop-up gallery in Atascadero is showcasing preview renderings of 10 proposed murals to be featured throughout the city in 2021. The exhibit is scheduled to remain open to the public but by appointment only through the end of February. Z Villages donated a commercial space to serve as the location for the pop-up gallery, at 6100 El Camino Real, suite B, Atascadero.

Each of the upcoming murals, as part of the Equality Mural Project (EMP), will express different aspects of equality and inclusion, according to the San Luis Obispo County Arts Council. The artists behind the 10 murals are Irineo Medina, Cynthia Lujan, Katie Tam, Clarke Andros, Isaac Yorke, Brandy Pippin, Jackie Nguyen, Sally Lamas, Mia Franco, and Rachel Hamann.

The EMP committee, made up of local artists and other community members, is hoping to raise proceeds to help fund the proposed murals by selling fine art prints of the mural art. The team also hopes the pop-up gallery will inspire viewers to donate to the project, with a fundraising goal of $40,000. To find out more about the mural project, visit equalitymuralproject.com or follow EMP on Instagram, @equalitymuralproject.

Any businesses, organizations, or individuals that wish to partner with the project can contact the EMP team at equalitymuralproject@gmail.com. The community is also welcome to send donations through Venmo (@equalitymuralproject). Checks to benefit the project can also be mailed to the San Luis Obispo County Arts Council, 1123 Mill St., San Luis Obispo, CA 93401. Δ

