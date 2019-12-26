Equal pay for equal work is nonsense 

Equal pay for equal work. Just what does it mean? Frankly, unless you are doing piece work, I have no idea. What I do know is when an employer hires you, the employer takes into account one's education, certificates, experience, and physical ability, if applicable. Over time, the employer will note if you have a superior ability to deal with fellow employees and customers and learn quickly. Over time, the employer will note if you have attributes to develop into a leader. All of these attributes would normally be rewarded with extra pay. To discount the above would only promote mediocracy.

To take equal pay for equal work to its logical conclusion, let's assume that a 2,000-square-foot home rents for $1,500 a month in Stockton. Then, a 2,000 square-foot home in Beverly Hills should rent for the same. If you can't accept the latter nonsense, then equal pay for equal work should also sound foolish to you.

Philip Mordaunt

San Luis Obispo