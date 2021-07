Local singers, songwriters, musicians, and bands are encouraged to enter this year's New Times Music Awards competition. The entry period for the contest begins on Thursday, July 29, and entries will be accepted through Monday, Aug. 16 (deadline is 5 p.m.).

Visit newtimesslo.com for more details. Following the competition, this year's New Times Music Awards showcase event will be held on Friday, Nov. 12, at SLO Brew Rock, located at 855 Aerovista Lane, San Luis Obispo.