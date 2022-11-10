Enola Holmes 2 is a worthy sequel to the girl-power original 

Harry Bradbeer (Fleabag, Enola Holmes) directs this sequel about Sherlock Holmes' (Henry Cavill) teenage sister, Enola (Millie Bobby Brown), a budding detective who finally takes on her first official case about a missing girl. (129 min.)

click to enlarge Photo Courtesy Of Netflix

DON'T UNDERESTIMATE HER Millie Bobby Brown reprises her role as Sherlock Holmes' teenage sister, in Enola Holmes 2, streaming on Netflix.

Glen I loved the 2020 original, but I have to say I was a little worried as this sequel proceeded that it would simply feed viewers more of the same. Instead, it gave me what I loved about the first film—a super engaging heroine who's ahead of her time, with just the right combination of confidence and vulnerability to keep the stakes high, and who knowingly winks at the camera as she breaks the fourth wall—and added even more emotional heft. This time around, Enola has been hired to find a missing girl, but she stumbles upon a conspiracy at a matchstick factory that's endangering its all-female workforce. Enola may be the only one willing to stand up to protect these exploited workers. If you like a cracking good mystery with a plucky female lead—and who doesn't?—Enola Holmes 2 delivers the goods. It's basically a kids' movie, but it's got some important sociopolitical ideas in mind.

Anna The great thing about films like this is that you can watch it with kids and actually enjoy the film yourself. It doesn't skew too young, and there's enough intrigue to keep adults engaged. Enola is spunky and strong and such a great character—Brown is a terrific choice for the role. I enjoyed the first film, and I absolutely loved the series Fleabag, so director Bradbeer has a fan in me. The cast is no joke. Cavill is a great Sherlock, and Helena Bonham Carter plays their mother with her usual funky flair. These two films have been a great opportunity to showcase a strong female lead, and Enola's quick wit, clever brain, and wild bravery are admirable to say the least. If your kids are old enough to watch this film, I highly encourage you to include them in on the viewing—it's just plain fun for everyone.

Glen Tying into the whole women's and labor rights movement makes the story so much more potent. The missing girl, Sarah Chapman (Hannah Dodd), is based on an actual historical figure—a key organizer of the Matchgirls Strike at the Bryant and May Match Factory in Bow, London, on July 5, 1888, which the film correctly describes as "the first ever industrial action taken by women for women." The working conditions in these factories were horrible, and the pay pathetic, and the women would be fined for small offenses like taking too long in the bathroom, which further eroded their pay. Factory owners often denied women work, accusing them of being sick with typhus, but the women were ill thanks to white phosphorus poisoning from the factory—that now turned them away to hide the true source of their illness. This film tees up another sequel, and I, for one, will be first in line to watch the mystery unfold. Enola is a thoroughly likeable character created by YA novelist Nancy Spring, who just added a seventh title to her book series that started in 2007. Keep them coming!

Anna I love that the film takes on an actual historical event and one that is such a keystone story in the women's rights movement. Enola is a wonderful character to use in introducing young people to these stories. Brown has been flying high since her hit role as Eleven in Stranger Things, and she isn't putting her talent to waste as she takes on more roles and complex characters. Enola shows us what a brave and bold woman can look like—even in olden times and with obstacles thrown her way left and right. I will be recommending this film to my siblings and friends who have young daughters. This is a great character to look up to. Δ

Senior Staff Writer Glen Starkey and freelancer Anna Starkey write Split Screen. Glen compiles listings. Comment at gstarkey@newtimesslo.com.