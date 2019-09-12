Enjoy your town, it's pretty awesome 

I need to chime in about the Sept. 5 feature "What's up with downtown?" Here's what's wrong with downtown: All the "longtime" residents who are always complaining about what's wrong with downtown! I moved here a little over a year ago, and I love SLO and live downtown. It's an amazing, thriving, interesting, and wonderful place to live. I can walk to almost everything I need to live, shops of all kinds (not all are geared toward students and tourists), and restaurants and bars at every price point; my bank, post office, and FedEx; my phone carrier, drugstore, great coffee places, chiropractor/healing services, entertainment of all kinds, nail and hair salons, Ross, gifts, peaceful places to rest, lovely furnishing stores, plant shops, and nice clothing I like (I'm older than 60), plus the incredible farmers' market. My car stays parked for days at a time (saving fuel) while I get my exercise doing my errands!

So the constant complaining from "locals" about how it's not what it used to be really bothers me. Guess what? No place is always the same! There's a big parking structure, and you can find a place to street park (especially in the mornings). It might be a block or two away, but get out and walk! Yesterday, I was pleased to see three new shops that I hadn't seen before and other new ones coming.

Businesses close for many reasons, usually bad management (that Branzino was a mess and way too expensive), and as for Vegetable Butcher? I never tried it because of the terrible name! It was totally unclear what they were doing with food. I never saw any advertising or press releases in New Times either. Ever heard of marketing? No, just more complaining about the hotel being built near them, which will eventually be a constant flow of new customers!

As for homelessness, that is an awful problem everywhere, and SLO is addressing it in many ways. Meanwhile, be nice to them, give them a couple of bucks and smile!

To all of you people who are whining about not liking the direction of downtown, you should thank your lucky stars and be grateful that you live in such a beautiful, thriving, desirable, and perfect-weather town! I know I am!

P.S. The reason why this lovely place is so thriving and we get to live here in paradise is because of the colleges and the tourists. Stop complaining and start enjoying!

Savana Rose Woods

San Luis Obispo