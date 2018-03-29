Enjoy tea and a tarot reading 

Find out what your future holds or get insight into the present day at the Tarot and Tea event at Art of Alchemy in Santa Maria on April 7.

Enjoy a 15-minute wisdom reading for $25. There will also be a drawing where attendees can win either a 30-minute or 60-minute reading. Traditional afternoon tea fare will be served, and you can chat with other participants as you wait for your turn to have the cards read for you! Take away insight into the Tarot as a spiritual tool to see what is unseen. Visit the Tea and Tarot event page on Facebook for more information. Δ