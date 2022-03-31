Got a News Tip?
Search
Username
Subscribe
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
  • RSS
Pin It
Email
Favorite
Share

March 31, 2022 Music, Arts & Culture » Movies

Encounter 

By
click to enlarge FIGHTING ALIENS Former U.S. Marine Malik Khan (Riz Ahmed, center) rescues his sons Jay (Lucian-River Chauhan, left) and Bobby (Aditya Geddada) during an alien invasion no one seems to be aware is happening, in the paranoid sci-fi thriller Encounter, screening for free with your membership on Amazon Prime. - PHOTO COURTESY OF AMAZON STUDIOS
  • Photo Courtesy Of Amazon Studios
  • FIGHTING ALIENS Former U.S. Marine Malik Khan (Riz Ahmed, center) rescues his sons Jay (Lucian-River Chauhan, left) and Bobby (Aditya Geddada) during an alien invasion no one seems to be aware is happening, in the paranoid sci-fi thriller Encounter, screening for free with your membership on Amazon Prime.

What's it rated? R

When? 2021

Where's it showing? Amazon Prime

newflicks.png

Michael Pearce directs this paranoia-driven sci-fi adventure about former U.S. Marine Malik Khan (Riz Ahmed), who believes an alien invasion is in progress via meteors arriving on Earth carrying parasitic insects that infect and control humans from within. He embarks on a rescue mission to save his two sons—Jay (Lucian-River Chauhan) and Bobby (Aditya Geddada)—from his ex-wife, Piya (Janina Gavankar), and her new partner, Dylan (Misha Collins), who may already be infected.

Along the way, they must evade the authorities and infected humans, some of whom are members of a radical militia group. But there may be more to the story than Malik is willing to admit, as he's also being pursued by his parole officer, Hattie Hayes (Octavia Spencer), and very determined FBI Agent Shepard West (Rory Cochrane), who has his own theories about Malik's motives.

This isn't your typical sci-fi thriller, and it goes to unexpected places. It's also very well acted, especially by the two boys, who turn in compelling performances. It had its world premiere at the Telluride Film Festival and played the festival circuit until it got a limited theatrical release in December 2021, and now it's available with your Amazon Prime subscription. Well worth a look! (108 min.) Δ

Tags:

Pin It
Email
Favorite
Share

Trending

Latest in Movies

  |  

More Movies »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Readers also liked…

Trending in the Alternative Press

Search, Find, Enjoy

Events
Music
Dining
Submit an event

Trending Now

  1. After the pandemic closed his SLOMA exhibit to the public, Mark Bryan painted on Read More

  2. The Adam Project is a family-friendly time-travel adventure Read More

  3. Grover Beach Community Library hosts upcoming book sale Read More

  4. Get a taste of the upcoming Lucidity fest at SLO Brew Rock on March 25 Read More

  5. Iliza Shlesinger brings Back in Action tour to the PAC Read More

More Most Read
Subscribe
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
  • RSS

1010 Marsh Street • San Luis Obispo, CA 93401
PHONE/805/546-8208 • FAX/805/546-8641

© 2022 New Times San Luis Obispo
Powered by Foundation