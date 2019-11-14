Enabling a crisis 

If I were homeless, seeking the quintessential Goldilocks place to live the rest of my life, San Francisco would be No. 1; Seattle, No. 2. The citizens, politicians, and law enforcement have combined forces to legitimize and mainstream homelessness. What a perfect place to live, free of laws, ordinances, and the stigma. Everything is free. I'm gonna tell all of my friends.

Homelessness pretty much falls into one of two camps: Those who do not want to remain homeless and those who do.

Ultimately, the question that society will eventually be faced with is: Are we empowering those who are homeless and want out permanently or enabling those who choose to live as human parasites, forcing the taxpayers to fund their chosen lifestyle?

Without any credible incentive to change the mindset of those who choose to stay homeless, they will continue to reap a windfall of free services, virtually forever. Voters up north are reaping what they sowed. My crystal ball sees exponential growth up there with no end in sight.

Enabling or empowerment? Choose wisely.

Christopher Maccarone

Grover Beach