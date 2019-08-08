Got a News Tip?
Search
Username
Subscribe
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
  • RSS
Pin It
Email
Favorite
Share

August 08, 2019 Opinion » Letters

Elected officials should have done basic research 

In response to Mark Henry's concern ("Community choice seems like a scam," Aug. 1): community choice energy is not a scam; it's a law. If Mr. Henry wanted to learn the basics about how community choice energy works, or energy markets in general, he could read the text of Assembly Bill 117 from 2002 or type "Community Choice 101" into a search engine. He chose instead to write a letter flaunting self-enforced ignorance, wild surmise, and ad hominem attack.

But that's not the problem. The problem, as my July 25 opinion piece ("They'd rather not discuss it") made clear, is that the Atascadero City Council and San Luis Obispo County Board of Supervisors had all the information they needed. A representative of one of California's successful community choice energy programs testified before them, and they could have asked him or their staff all the questions they wanted in order to determine why this is rapidly becoming the preferred method of energy generation in California. But they, too, professed ignorance and ended the discussion.

While counties and cities across the state are switching to community choice programs for the environmental and economic advantages they bring, these two local governments are now the lone holdouts on the Central Coast. As such, they are doing a significant disservice to residents.

Again, not a problem if Mr. Henry prefers to skip basic research and do something else with his time. When elected officials choose that course of action—and also refuse to agendize a discussion, deliberations, and a vote on whether to join the regional community choice program, thereby foreclosing the possibility of an informed decision—their constituents have a problem.

Andrew Christie

director

Santa Lucia Chapter of the Sierra Club

Pin It
Email
Favorite
Share

Latest in Letters

  |  

More Letters »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Readers also liked…

Search, Find, Enjoy

Events
Music
Dining
Submit an event

Newest Slideshows

Trending Now

  1. We need more information about shutoffs Read More

  2. Open your mind Read More

  3. To serve you better? Read More

  4. Sorry Gary, once again you've got it wrong Read More

  5. Let's have an animal rights parade Read More

More Most Read
Subscribe
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
  • RSS

1010 Marsh Street • San Luis Obispo, CA 93401
PHONE/805/546-8208 • FAX/805/546-8641

© 2019 New Times San Luis Obispo
Powered by Foundation