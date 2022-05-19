Elected officials need to fix housing 

SLO County YIMBY is a cross-partisan group of pragmatic people. Our goal is to work with whichever candidate wins in the ways that we can. Gibson and Ortiz-Legg gave thoughtful answers and rose to the task of answering our questions about how they would help solve our housing problems. We are deeply disappointed in the seven candidates who refused to answer us. The housing crisis is not something that is fabricated, or unique, or accidental, or the result of one party or leader. It is the result of choices that elected officials, government staff, commissioners, and voters have made over the course of decades. It affects every one of us, from seniors looking to downsize, to employers who can't retain talent. Tents under the overpasses, traffic gridlock, and shrinking populations across the region all point to a very real—and very fixable—problem that elected leaders should be willing to publicly address. If you can't or won't face your constituents on this issue, then why the heck are you even running for elected office?

