Eight painters participate in new Morro Bay group show, Peaceful 

In early February, Gallery at Marina Square in Morro Bay debuted a new group exhibition that showcases paintings in a variety of media—oil, acrylic, watercolor, pastel, and more—from eight participating artists. The featured painters in the show are Patricia Newton, Jari de Ham, Nancy Jensen, Virginia Mack, Hope Myers, Lubov Pavluk, Sandra Sanders, and Gregory McIntosh.

click to enlarge Courtesy Image By Patricia Newton

The show is titled Peaceful and includes a collection of country landscapes and seascapes designed to "bring peace and joy to the observers," according to press materials. On Feb. 11, the gallery will host a joint reception for Peaceful and two new solo exhibitions, from 3 to 5 p.m. All three shows are scheduled to remain on display through Feb. 27.

The gallery's two solo exhibits, which premiered at the beginning of February, highlight the works of painter, poet, and crafter George Asdel and photographer Michael Johnston.

Based in Atascadero, Asdel specializes in acrylic paintings, pen and ink drawings, and creating greeting cards, among other areas, which he often approaches with "a delightful sense of humor," according to press materials.

Johnston developed her unique digital photography style through years of independent study and local workshops. Horses are often Johnston's subjects, as she specializes in equine photography. Her photography career has taken her to other states around the country, including New Mexico and Colorado, and outside the country as well, according to the Gallery at Marina Square website.

To find out more about the new exhibitions featured at Gallery at Marina Square and the upcoming joint reception, call the venue at (805) 772-1068 or visit galleryatmarinasquare.com. Gallery at Marina Square is open daily (except Tuesdays) from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and is located at 601 Embarcadero, suite 10, Morro Bay.