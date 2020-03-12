Educational Eating 

The Performing Arts Center cares that you do well on your finals. Enjoy a relaxing study experience at the PAC on March 16 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. with free coffee, tea, and food from House of Bread Bakery Cafe as you study in a serene setting (1 Grand Ave. on campus at Cal Poly) ... In partnership with the SLO International Film Festival, the Wine History Project of SLO County will premier its new documentary film: 91 Harvests. The film will be screened March 18 at 7:30 p.m. at the Fremont Theater (1035 Monterey Street, SLO) and March 22 at 4 p.m. at the Park Cinemas (1100 Pine Street, Paso). 91 Harvests takes a loving look at four generations of a Paso Robles farming family: the Dusi's. The March 18 event is a double feature and includes the premier of the film: Full Boar. The event will feature wines from J Dusi and Eberle, along with a panel including Wine History Project Director Libbie Agran and Film Producers Tim Clott and Noel Resnick, members of the Dusi family, and will be moderated by Adam Montiel of the Cork Dorks. Tickets are available on the SLO Film Fest website at slofilmfest.org.