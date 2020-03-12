Got a News Tip?
Search
Username
Subscribe
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
  • RSS
Pin It
Email
Favorite
Share

March 12, 2020 Food & Drink » Bites

Educational Eating 

By

The Performing Arts Center cares that you do well on your finals. Enjoy a relaxing study experience at the PAC on March 16 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. with free coffee, tea, and food from House of Bread Bakery Cafe as you study in a serene setting (1 Grand Ave. on campus at Cal Poly) ... In partnership with the SLO International Film Festival, the Wine History Project of SLO County will premier its new documentary film: 91 Harvests. The film will be screened March 18 at 7:30 p.m. at the Fremont Theater (1035 Monterey Street, SLO) and March 22 at 4 p.m. at the Park Cinemas (1100 Pine Street, Paso). 91 Harvests takes a loving look at four generations of a Paso Robles farming family: the Dusi's. The March 18 event is a double feature and includes the premier of the film: Full Boar. The event will feature wines from J Dusi and Eberle, along with a panel including Wine History Project Director Libbie Agran and Film Producers Tim Clott and Noel Resnick, members of the Dusi family, and will be moderated by Adam Montiel of the Cork Dorks. Tickets are available on the SLO Film Fest website at slofilmfest.org.

Pin It
Email
Favorite
Share

Latest in Bites

  |  

More Bites »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Readers also liked…

Search, Find, Enjoy

Events
Music
Dining

Newest Slideshows

Trending Now

  1. The Enjoy SLO Chef Showdown challenged some of Central Coast's best to make miracles from hellish anti-food items Read More

  2. Savor the flavor Read More

  3. Now more than ever, we should be supporting SLO county's small organic farms Read More

  4. Dottie's organic lavender-infused caramels Read More

  5. Brasserie SLO turns fresh and local ingredients into modern Mediterranean cuisine at chic downtown locale Read More

More Most Read
Subscribe
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
  • RSS

1010 Marsh Street • San Luis Obispo, CA 93401
PHONE/805/546-8208 • FAX/805/546-8641

© 2020 New Times San Luis Obispo
Powered by Foundation