Got a News Tip?
Search
Username
Subscribe
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
  • RSS
Pin It
Email
Favorite
Share

August 15, 2019 News

Education today: For this year's annual back-to-school issue, we cover pesticide use in schools, vaccine rates, a new scholarship fund, and arts education 

By
click to enlarge news1-1-fcf7d85f76936e5b.jpg

Photo By Jayson Mellom

The 2019-20 school year is about to be in session. And now that summer's over (I know, sad face), we thought you should get informed about some things you might not already know. For this year's annual Education Today issue, we talk about how schools around SLO County are addressing pesticide use on campuses and looking for alternatives to Roundup; how the loss of an advocate and teacher for underprivileged students became a scholarship dedicated to her cause; what state legislation is coming up to push students to get vaccinated at a higher level; the SLO County Office of Education's efforts to incorporate more arts into local schools.

Tags:

Pin It
Email
Favorite
Share

Latest in News

  |  

More News »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Readers also liked…

Search, Find, Enjoy

Events
Music
Dining
Submit an event

Newest Slideshows

Trending Now

  1. Harvesting the sea: Seaweed is coming to a dinner table near you Read More

  2. San Simeon post office closes due to safety concerns Read More

  3. Trump announces support for Carbajal's gun control bill Read More

  4. SLO County's homeless population increased by 32 percent, according to recent Point in Time Count Read More

  5. Bay Area teen swims 11 miles in Estero Bay to raise money for kids around the world Read More

More Most Read
Subscribe
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
  • RSS

1010 Marsh Street • San Luis Obispo, CA 93401
PHONE/805/546-8208 • FAX/805/546-8641

© 2019 New Times San Luis Obispo
Powered by Foundation