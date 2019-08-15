Education today: For this year's annual back-to-school issue, we cover pesticide use in schools, vaccine rates, a new scholarship fund, and arts education 

The 2019-20 school year is about to be in session. And now that summer's over (I know, sad face), we thought you should get informed about some things you might not already know. For this year's annual Education Today issue, we talk about how schools around SLO County are addressing pesticide use on campuses and looking for alternatives to Roundup; how the loss of an advocate and teacher for underprivileged students became a scholarship dedicated to her cause; what state legislation is coming up to push students to get vaccinated at a higher level; the SLO County Office of Education's efforts to incorporate more arts into local schools.