Education Today 2022 

Before kids returned to campus after COVID-19 shutdowns, San Luis Coastal Superintendent Eric Prater started designing a summer education program to meet students' social and academic needs. For our Education Today issue, Assistant Editor Peter Johnson talks to district officials and parents about the free Summer Experience program, which wrapped up its six-week debut on July 29. Also in this special annual issue, Staff Writer Bulbul Rajagopal talks with other Central Coast school districts and parents about new state-mandated school start times, and Editor Camillia Lanham rounds up local places where kids can keep learning after school hours.