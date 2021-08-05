Education Today 2021 

It's that time of year again: back to school time. And this year, kids actually get to start the year in classrooms! In this year's Education Today issue, we give you the full report on what lasting changes schools have made after more than a year of COVID-19 disruptions. Assistant Editor Peter Johnson writes about local school districts' responses to parents who want more freedom for their kids, Editor Camillia Lanham delves into how one district turned its independent study program into Pacific Valley Academy, and Staff Writer Malea Martin talks about the state's new preschool requirements in public schools.