Malene Wines and Chamisal Vineyards co-host the Save the Waves Film Festival at the Malene Scene in Edna Valley on Saturday, Aug. 10, from 6:30 to 10:30 p.m. The event features the world premieres of several surf, adventure, and documentary films.

Proceeds from the festival will benefit Save the Waves, a nonprofit that aims to educate and inspire people to protect our coastlines and oceans. Wines will be served out of the Malene Scene Airstream. Visit savethewaves.org for more info. Δ