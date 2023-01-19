Got a News Tip?
January 19, 2023 Music, Arts & Culture » Movies

Echo 3 

By
click to enlarge IT'S PERSONAL Delta Force soldiers Sgt. Prince Hass (Michiel Huisman) and Sgt. Alex "Bambi" Chesborough (Luke Evans) attempt to rescue Bambi's sister and Prince's new wife, who was kidnapped near the Colombia-Venezuela border, in Echo 3 on Apple TV Plus. - PHOTO COURTESY OF APPLE AND KESHET STUDIOS
  • Photo Courtesy Of Apple And Keshet Studios
  • IT'S PERSONAL Delta Force soldiers Sgt. Prince Hass (Michiel Huisman) and Sgt. Alex "Bambi" Chesborough (Luke Evans) attempt to rescue Bambi's sister and Prince's new wife, who was kidnapped near the Colombia-Venezuela border, in Echo 3 on Apple TV Plus.

What's it rated? TV-MA

When? 2022-present

Where's it showing? Apple TV Plus

bingeable.png

Created by Mark Boal (The Hurt Locker, Zero Dark 30), this action thriller series revolves around the kidnapping of Amber Chesborough (Jessica Ann Collins) during a scientific research trip near the Colombia-Venezuela border, and the subsequent rescue attempts by her new husband, Sgt. Prince Hass (Michiel Huisman), and her brother, Sgt. Alex "Bambi" Chesborough (Luke Evans)—both U.S. Army Delta Force operators.

It's an effective action drama, with well-staged firefights and well-filmed exotic settings, but what really makes this series sing is the complicated relationships between the characters—Prince and Bambi have been through brutal combat together and have conflicted over actions taken or not taken, and Prince's relationship with his wife feels like something of a mismatch.

The story is fraught with danger and disaster, and it's held together by riveting performances by the principal actors as well as exemplary direction by Boal, Pablo Trapero, Claudia Llosa, and Jeffrey Nachmanoff. It's something of a slow burn punctuated by moments violence, but its tension feels real, not contrived. All 10 episodes are now out, so binge away. (10 approximately 49-min. episodes) ∆

