March 12, 2020 Food & Drink » Bites

Eat, Drink, and Run 

The Paso Crab Feed, hosted by the Rotary Club of Paso Robles will take place at the beautiful Windfall Farms Stallion Barn on March 14, from 4 to 7 p.m. Tickets include all-you-can-eat crab, salad, pasta marinara with gourmet meatballs, garlic bread, BarrelHouse beer on tap, and soft drinks. All proceeds benefit the Rotary Club of Paso Robles Sunrise Foundation, which distributes scholarships to Rotary Youth Leadership Camp and Skills USA (4715 Flying Paster Lane, Paso; tickets are $75 at pasocrabfeed.com) ... The legendary Spartan Obstacle Race is coming to Ancient Peaks Winery on March 14 and 15. Ancient Peaks is already training and hyping up the 50k Ultra, 21k Beast and 10k Super Obstacle Course races. Ancient Peaks wines will be available for sampling at the event (22720 El Camino Real, Santa Margarita; visit spartan.com for more info and registration). Δ

