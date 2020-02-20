Eat and learn 

Perhaps finding optimum health is more your goal this February. To be good to your cerebrum, SLO Fit Body Boot Camp and Nourish the Brain Institute are holding a free Brain, Mind & Body Balance Workshop on Feb. 22 from 9 a.m. to noon, at SLO Fit Body Boot Camp, 1441 Monterey St., SLO. Brain and Behavioral Expert Gemi Bertran, founder of Nourish the Brain Institute and creator of the Dynamic Nutrition Specialist certification program will be holding workshops on what your brain needs, the power of the mind, and food that gives you energy and fights inflammation. RSVP at nourishthebraininstitute.com/events ... The Wellness Kitchen is hosting a class on Macros: Protein, Fat, and Carbs on Feb. 25 from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. at 1255 Las Tablas Road, suite 102, Templeton. The class, instructed by Nutrition Educator Margaret Pauls, will be all about how our bodies respond to these macro nutrients with tips on how to balance them for great energy all day long. Tickets may be purchased at thewkrc.org. Reservations are required at (805) 434-1800 ... Amazing discussions are happening with our local small farms this month at the Community Alliance with Family Farmers (CAFF) Conference, taking place on Feb. 27 through 29 at Cuesta College North County Campus, 2800 Buena Vista Drive, Paso. The CAFF conference will gather farmers, ranchers, and local food advocates to explore the latest in agriculture, with workshops, on-farm demos, field days, an ag policy forum, mixers, and the Agrarian Lovers Ball on the list of activities. For more information and tickets, visit casmallfarmconference.org. Δ

Flavor writer Beth Giuffre is always eating and learning. Send kneadable knowledge to bgiuffre@newtimesslo.com.