Eat and learn 

The Wellness Kitchen seems ready to seize the day with two new classes. One Ingredient, Three Ways with Sweet Potato, The Ultimate Comfort Food happens Jan. 16 from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at the Wellness Kitchen, 1255 Las Tablas Road, suite 102, Templeton. Learn how to prepare nutrient-dense foods with the intent to create the "most inhospitable environment" so disease does not have the opportunity to grow. The class is free for those coping with illness. Caregivers and friends are welcome to join for a contribution of $20. The second class: Bring Your Taste Buds Back to Life!, taught by founder and therapeutic chef of The Wellness Kitchen Nancy Walker, will be held Jan. 17 from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Hearst Cancer Resource Center, 1941 Johnson Ave., suite 201A, SLO. The class is designed especially for individuals who are facing a life-altering disease or who are looking for tools and recipes to obtain optimal health. These recipes and lessons will be both therapeutic and delicious, with a lesson on flavoring foods using fat/acid/salt/sweet. For both classes, RSVP is required at (805) 434-1800 or vanessa@thewkrc.org. ... Speaking of healing foods, Grandma Ingrid's is holding a Soup Class—Broth Style Soups on Jan. 18. You will be making two homemade soups from scratch: beef and fresh vegetable and chicken noodle from a whole chicken. Come hungry for breakfast, soup for lunch, and plenty of Grandma Ingrid's goodies in between. Tickets are $50 on eventbrite.com ... Annie Yu is teaching a Traditional Chinese New Year Dinner class at Debbie Duggan's Central Coast Culinary, 2078 Parker St., suite 110, SLO, on Jan. 19 from 4 to 7 p.m. The $80 class will celebrate the Chinese New Year with a traditional Cantonese meal: cantonese poached chicken with scallion and ginger sauce; sweet and sour shrimp with "dragon eye" longan; classic hot and sour soup with pork loin strips; stir-fry longevity noodles; garlic baby bok choy stir fry; yang chow fried rice with shrimp and Chinese pork sausages; jasmine rice; and Chinese almond cookies for dessert. Get tickets at centralcoastculinaryandcatering.com. Δ

Flavor writer Beth Giuffre is always eating and learning. Send kneadable knowledge to bgiuffre@newtimesslo.com.