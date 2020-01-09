Eat and learn 

Local food legend, Farmhouse Corner Market Executive Chef Will Torres, is teaching a meat sous vide class for us mortals! Sous vide is a cooking technique that utilizes precise temperature control to deliver consistent, restaurant-quality results. This technique recently became popular for home cooks. The class—Jan. 13, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Farmhouse Corner Market, 1025 Farmhouse Lane, SLO—will teach how to prepare and cook (and eat afterward) two proteins from Edna Valley Ranch and Kanoloa using a sous vide machine. Tickets, $100 on Eventbrite, include the class and wine pairing to go with the meal, and 10 percent off purchase of a sous vide machine ... The next day, Jan. 14, chef Torres will include the non-meat-eaters with a vegetarian sous vide class, same time, same place. Tickets are $75 on Eventbrite ... Also at Farmhouse Corner Market, on Jan. 15, from 6 to 8 p.m. is Cooking with Chef Kyle: Pickling and Fermentation, a class that will teach you to learn to preserve the natural way, focusing on fermentation. Discover how live foods come to life in a class taught by chef Kyle Baca, assistant sous at Farmhouse. His class will cover everything you need to know about lactic fermentation techniques and its health benefits as you learn to prepare (and enjoy) half-sour pickles, sauerkraut, and escabeche. Tickets, $75 on Eventbrite, include take-home materials, including fermenting lids and jars. Δ

Flavor writer Beth Giuffre is hangin' out at Caliwala. Send cash for coffee along with food news to bgiuffre@newtimesslo.com.