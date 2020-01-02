Eat and learn 

Award-winning Baker Mark Stambler (Father Bread) is leading Pagnol's first Master Class in bread baking. The hands-on class will cover all aspects of baking bread with wild yeast. The small class of 12 students is Jan. 4 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Jan. 5 from 9 a.m. to noon at Pagnol at 3rd St. Bakery, 1229 3rd. St., Baywood Park. For further details and to sign up, visit @pagnolbaywood on Facebook or Instagram ... Grandma Ingrid's, 234 Norwood St., Arroyo Grande, is holding a pasta-making class on Jan. 4 from 9 a.m. to noon. Tickets, $50 on eventbrite.com, include a lesson on authentic pasta making, filling, and sauces. Come hungry, Nicolle and Grandma will be serving breakfast, lunch, and snacks ... Bristols Cider House is putting on her artsy pants. On Jan. 8 from 6 to 8 p.m., InspiredCreative will be hosting a Winter Paints and Pints Workshop. A $40 ticket (eventbrite.com) includes a fun night filled with pints and paintbrushes (3220 El Camino Real, Atascadero). Δ

Flavor writer Beth Giuffre would like eggs and bacon on her taco. Send cheesey bites to bgiuffre@newtimesslo.com.