December 19, 2019 Food & Drink » Bites

Eat and learn 

Do you find books delicious? Well then you must attend Paso Robles City Library's Book Tasting on Dec. 19 from 6 to 8 p.m. At this event, which Librarian Karen Christiansen will be hosting, attendees will have the opportunity to sample several genres of books to develop a reading palate. Savory and sweet refreshments will be served at this free event at the library on 1000 Spring St., Paso. Registration is required at prcity.com/246/classes-events ... Grandma Ingrid's is teaching us how to make tamales from start to finish in a hands-on Tamale Class on Dec. 21 from 9 a.m. to noon, 234 Norwood St., Arroyo Grande. As with all of Grandma's classes, come hungry, as there will be snacks and tamales for lunch! Tickets are $50 on eventbrite.com. Δ

Flavor writer Beth Giuffre is making holiday reservations right now. Send menus to bgiuffre@newtimesslo.com.

