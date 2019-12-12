Got a News Tip?
December 12, 2019 Food & Drink » Bites

Eat and learn 

By

Farmhouse Corner Market, 1025 Farmhouse Lane, SLO, is cooking up a storm of classes, so you might want to follow their Facebook page. On Dec. 13 from 5:30 to 7 p.m., resident cheesemonger Mariah (formerly of Fromagerie Sophie) will teach a holiday cheese and charcuterie board making class. Cheese selection and wine pairing are on the syllabus. Tickets, $35 on Eventbrite, include your own cheese and charcuterie board, a complimentary glass of wine, and 15 percent off your meal if you stay after class for dinner ... For the Twelve Days of Cliffsmas, the Cliffs Hotel and Spa, 2757 Shell Beach Road, Pismo Beach, is teaching a 21-and-older Holiday Cocktail and Cooking Class on Dec. 15 from 4 to 6 p.m. Pastry chef Derek Brown will walk you through the creation of the famous Yule log cake while also teaching you how to prepare his celebrated spiked cider, a Cliffs holiday tradition. Tickets, $49 on Eventbrite, include take-home goodies and a commemorative mug. For extra cheer, the Cliffs invites you to add on a three-course holiday dinner after class for an additional $26 ($75 total). Δ

Flavor writer Beth Giuffre is making her top 100 list and checking it twice. Send your favorite rankings to bgiuffre@newtimesslo.com.

