Eat and learn 

The Cass Winery culinary team is hosting "Pinterest-worthy" Cookie Pairing + Decorating Class on Dec. 7 from 2 to 4 p.m. that includes three wine tastings paired with gourmet sweet creations (21 and older: 7350 Linne Road in Paso; $45 at my805tix.com) ... Or you can go to the cutest little hamlet in the state for a Cookie Decorating Workshop at Harmony Cellars on Dec. 8 from 1 to 2:30 p.m. The event will be "cookies and wine and everything fine!" Melissa of Sweet Grace Cookie Co. is making her rounds to demonstrate how to pipe, glaze, and stencil an assortment of freshly baked holiday cookies. Nibble on sweets and sip a glass of Harmony wine while you whistle and work—and you get to take home a dozen cookies (3255 Harmony Valley Road in Harmony; $55, $45 for wine club members, at harmonycellars.com) ... The adults can't have all the fun, so Farmhouse Corner Market (1025 Farmhouse Lane, SLO) is hosting a Kid's Sugar Cookie Class on Dec. 11 from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Better reserve your tickets soon ($30 on eventbrite.com) because there are only 10 spots! Your little ones will learn how to make sugar cookie dough from scratch and how to decorate using royal icing with Assistant Manager April Murphy, who has led more than 200 instructional baking workshops for 8-year-olds to 65-plus. Parents are encouraged to drop children off or to sit and enjoy some wine at the market while they wait. Δ

Flavor writer Beth Giuffre is always eating and learning. Send kneadable knowledge to bgiuffre@newtimesslo.com.