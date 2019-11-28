Eat and learn 

We all know that momentous holiday cheer starts the minute after midnight on Thanksgiving, so bring a red and green Christmas apron to the fabulous Cookie Decorating Workshop hosted by Zest it Up at Ancient Peaks Winery, 22720 El Camino Real, Santa Margarita, on Dec. 1 from 2 to 4 p.m. Tickets ($55 at my805tix.com) include instructions (prepping your royal frosting to flooding, piping, layering, and decorating), materials, cookies to take home (or eat in class—they won't tell), savory snacks, and a glass of wine ... Another festive start to the season is the Holiday Cookie Decorating Party on Dec. 3 from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at the Centennial Park Meeting Room in Paso. Hosted by Sweet Grace Cookie Company and Paso Robles Recreational Services, you can sip hot cocoa as you become the Cake Boss on professional piping and decorating. Learn tips and techniques on buttercream frosting, then add plenty of sprinkles for some special holiday pizazz. Participants will box their cookies for gift-giving and leave with a dozen decorated Christmas cookies, and sugar cookie recipe. Adults ($20) may bring up to two children to help decorate. Youths ages 13 and up may register and attend the class without an adult. Register on the Paso Robles Community Services Department website at active.com/paso-robles-ca. Δ

Flavor writer Beth Giuffre is counting down the minutes till official Christmas season. Send candy canes and sprinkles to bgiuffre@newtimesslo.com.