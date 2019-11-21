Eat and learn 

Make a real homemade gingerbread house during Christiana's Kitchen's Gingerbread House Creation Class at Peacock Cellars on Nov. 21, from 5 to 7 p.m. The class includes homemade gingerbread, decoration ingredients, instructions from Christiana and two glasses of Peacock Wine (1543 Los Berros Road in Arroyo Grande; reserve tickets at (805) 473-9463 or info@peacockcellars: $85, $75 for wine club members) ... Guest instructor Annie Yu is at it again with a new class at Debbie Duggan's Central Coast Culinary Cooking Classes and Catering on Dec. 5 from 6 to 9 p.m. with Asian Party Foods. New recipes include: chopped Asian salad, shortcut scallion pancakes with soy-vinegar dipping sauce, shrimp pan-fried spring rolls with sweet chili sauce, and chicken yakisoba noodles among other delicious delights (2078 Parker St., suite 110, in SLO; BYOB; buy your tickets, $80, at centralcoastculinaryandcatering.com). Δ

Flavor writer Beth Giuffre is never in a rush when tacos are on the line. Send your hot takes and newsy tips to bgiuffre@newtimesslo.com.