November 14, 2019 Food & Drink » Bites

Eat and learn 

By

Care to learn about what local groups are doing to increase food access at our local farmers' markets? The SLO Food System Coalition will be hosting its final general meeting of the year on Nov. 18 from 9 to 10:30 a.m. at the UC Cooperative Extension Auditorium, 2156 Sierra Way, SLO. County and state experts including Bob Roos from the North County Farmers' Market Association, Miguel Diaz from the U of California Cooperative Extension, and Amy DeLisio from the Public Health Institute will speak and lead a discussion on federal food assistance programs and client outreach. Service providers are especially encouraged to attend ... Olea Farm Olive Oil had such a fab time hosting their last Tree to Table Olive Harvesting Experience, they're at it again. The next opportunity to learn the history of olive farming, pick olives, and harvest and bottle your own olive oil, will be Nov. 16, (two sessions: 10 a.m. and 2 p.m) at Olea Farm, 2985 Templeton Road, Templeton. Tickets are $85 at oleafarm.com ... You're going to be the favorite family member when you show up on Thanksgiving with a homemade pie. But first, you might need to butter up on your perfect crust with a pie making class on Nov. 16 from 9 a.m. to noon, at Grandma Ingrid's, 234 Norwood St., Arroyo Grande. Tickets, $50, at eventbrite.com (include snacks and lunch). Bring a 9.5 inch glass pie plate for your own take-home pie! Δ

Flavor writer Beth Giuffre has eyes for pie. Send crust and filling ingredients to bgiuffre@newtimesslo.com.

