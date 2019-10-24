Got a News Tip?
Search
Username
Subscribe
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
  • RSS
Pin It
Email
Favorite
Share

October 24, 2019 Food & Drink » Bites

Eat and learn 

Live a day in the life of an olive farmer during an Olea Farm Olive Harvest Experience on Oct. 26 from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. (or noon to 4 p.m.) at Olea Farm Olive Oil, 2985 Templeton Road. This is a rare opportunity to roll up your sleeves and participate in the harvest, then taste the fruits of your labor. Participants will arrive to a meet-and-greet with refreshments and light snacks. Following will be a discussion on Olea's harvesting methods, and then out to the orchards to pick olives, harvest at the Mobile Mill, and a lesson on the process and techniques of turning olives into liquid gold. Tickets are $85 at airbnb.com and include a bottle of EVOO you fill yourself. Δ

Flavor writer Beth Giuffre is always up for a bottle of liquid gold. Send dipping bread and newsy nibbles to bgiuffre@newtimesslo.com.

Pin It
Email
Favorite
Share

Latest in Bites

  |  

More Bites »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Readers also liked…

Search, Find, Enjoy

Events
Music
Dining

Newest Slideshows

Trending Now

  1. One of the men behind the California Homemade Food Act brings organic French breads to the Central Coast at Pagnol Bakery Read More

  2. Seasonal eats Read More

  3. Urban Remedy raw cacao mousse Read More

  4. Halfway Station's new owners make this darling family-run stop a destination in its own right Read More

  5. Firestone Walker blends the best of both worlds in one can with Rosalie Beer Rosé Read More

More Most Read
Subscribe
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
  • RSS

1010 Marsh Street • San Luis Obispo, CA 93401
PHONE/805/546-8208 • FAX/805/546-8641

© 2019 New Times San Luis Obispo
Powered by Foundation