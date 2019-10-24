Eat and learn 

Live a day in the life of an olive farmer during an Olea Farm Olive Harvest Experience on Oct. 26 from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. (or noon to 4 p.m.) at Olea Farm Olive Oil, 2985 Templeton Road. This is a rare opportunity to roll up your sleeves and participate in the harvest, then taste the fruits of your labor. Participants will arrive to a meet-and-greet with refreshments and light snacks. Following will be a discussion on Olea's harvesting methods, and then out to the orchards to pick olives, harvest at the Mobile Mill, and a lesson on the process and techniques of turning olives into liquid gold. Tickets are $85 at airbnb.com and include a bottle of EVOO you fill yourself. Δ

