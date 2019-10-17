Eat and learn 

I don't know many people who can cook Cantonese food, yet how often do you crave it? That's why guest instructor Annie Yu's Classic Cantonese Comfort Food class at Debbie Duggan's Central Coast Culinary Cooking Classes & Catering is extra special. Oct. 22 from 6 to 9 p.m., you will learn how to make won ton noodle soup with shrimp and pork; savory and spicy ma po tofu with ground turkey; beef and bok choy; chicken curry stew; homestyle shrimp and lobster sauce with ground pork; steamed jasmine rice; and a coconut tapioca soup for dessert. Tickets are $80 at centralcoastculinaryandcatering.com. Class location: 2078 Parker St., suite 110, SLO. Δ

Flavor writer Beth Giuffre is a comfort food writer with a flair. Send tipsy tidbits to bgiuffre@newtimesslo.com.