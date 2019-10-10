Got a News Tip?
October 10, 2019 Food & Drink » Bites

Eat and learn 

By

Cal Poly Extended Ed is hosting Ayurvedic Eating on Oct. 12 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on the Cal Poly campus. The three-hour, hands-on workshop will explore how food affects us, including a deep discussion and sampling on the six flavors of life and an Ayurvedic lesson on food choices. Attendees will also enjoy a simple, seasonal lunch. Tickets are $159 at extended@calpoly.edu ... Tasting Outside Your Comfort Zone is the theme of Weird Wines of the World at Fossil Wine Bar, 5992 Entrada Ave., Atascadero, Oct. 14 from 7 to 9 p.m. Denise Lowe, the Goddess of Wine, will lead the tasting experience of little-known grapes and wines from other countries with the goal of expanding your knowledge and your palate. JD Bakes will supply tasty, fresh-baked breads. Please reserve your $40 admission on Eventbrite. Δ

Flavor writer Beth Giuffre is not too proud to eat all flavors of humble pie. Send drool-worthy tips and tidbits to bgiuffre@newtimesslo.com.

