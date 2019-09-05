Eat and learn 

We are going to need a bigger backpack for all these back-to-school foodie classes: Peacock Cellars, 1543 Los Berros Road, Arroyo Grande, is holding a pickling class on Sept. 5 from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Class includes two glasses of wine, pickling instructions, and two pints of pickles to take home. Call (805) 473-9463, or email info@peacockcellars.com for cost and reservations ... The Wellness Kitchen is offering a Secrets of Spirulina class on Sept. 5, from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at 1255 Las Tablas Road, suite 102, Templeton. Tickets, $10, may be purchased at thewkrc.org ... A Cheese and Charcuterie 101 Workshop is happening from 5 to 7 p.m. on Sept. 8 at Monterey St. Market, 1234 Monterey St., SLO. Tickets, $65 on my805tix.com, include a glass of wine and fabulous charcuterie-filled cutting board ... Now That's Italian! is the subject of the Food History Project's next class, hosted at Cafe Roma Restaurant, 1020 Railroad Ave., Sept. 9, from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Cost is $15 on squareup.com, which covers tastes, samples, and a wonderful informal gathering centering on the Rizzo family's Italian roots. RSVP: karen@winehistoryproject.org ... Goddess of Wine, Denise Lowe, is holding a class on Exploring the Many Expressions of the Noble Pinot Noir Grape, Sept. 9 from 7 to 9 p.m. at the Fossil Wine Bar, 5992 Entrada Ave., Atascadero. Tickets—which include wine tastings, tasting notes, and baked treats from #JDBakes—are $40 on Eventbrite. Δ

New Times contributor Beth Giuffre has many noble expressions. Send smiles and nods to bgiuffre@newtimesslo.com.