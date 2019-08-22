Eat and learn 

Firestone Walker wants in on all these winemaker dinners, only they must do what they do best, so they'll be holding a Firestone Walker Beermaker Dinner at Oceanpoint Ranch, 7200 Moonstone Beach Drive, in Cambria, on Aug. 25, from 6 to 9 p.m. Chef Adam Measrall will be preparing a tasting menu to pair with a variety of Firestone's award-winning beers. Tickets, $75, may be purchased on Eventbrite ... Herbalist Grisel Puig-Snider is holding a fun Fermentation 101 and Sauerkraut Workshop on Aug. 25, from 5 to 7 p.m., at Left Coast Art Studio, 1188 Los Osos Valley Road, Los Osos. Enjoy wine and tea while learning the principles and techniques of creating and fermenting sauerkraut, with special time spent on wild fermentation, the importance of fermented foods, and tips for your home fermentation practice. Attendees will take home literature on fermentation as well as their own jar of sauerkraut to show off! Tickets, $25, may be purchased at leftcoastartstudio.com. Δ

New Times contributor Beth Giuffre prefers a double cheeseburger in paradise. Send a side of fries to bgiuffre@newtimesslo.com.