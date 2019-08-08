Got a News Tip?
August 08, 2019 Food & Drink » Bites

Eat and learn 

By

The Goddess of Wine and Fossil Wine Bar are sharing their passion for Spanish wines through Tasting Spain—and Paso Robles! at Fossil Wine Bar on 5992 Entrada Ave. in Atascadero from 7 to 9 p.m. on Aug. 12. Participants will embark on tasty tour of Spanish and Paso wines with fresh baked treats supplied by JDBakes, traditional Spanish cheeses, and charcuterie. Tickets are $40 on eventbrite ... "Apples, Apples, Apples. Who can eat just one a day," is the theme for the Food History Project's discussion on Aug. 12 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Mike Circone, owner and farmer of Circone Farms, will be leading a "crisp" talk on the apples of See Canyon. Come early and enjoy a meal or glass of wine at SLO Provisions, 1255 Monterey St., SLO. Tickets are $10; RSVP to karen@winehistoryproject.org. Δ

New Times contributor Beth Giuffre really likes them apples. Send a bushel a day to bgiuffre@newtimesslo.com.

