Dyeing fabric with plants 

Bring pops of color to your fabric and crafting projects without using harmful ingredients at the Plant Dyeing Workshop at Zest It Up in SLO April 7 from 1 to 3 p.m.

You may have heard of indigo dyeing or tea dyeing already, but what about beets? Or dandelions? Or onions? Yep, most elements in your garden or kitchen have been used through the centuries to dye fabric in beautiful hues.

Each attendee will be creating their very own tea towel collection to take home. There will be food and non-alcoholic beverages provided, and attendees can bring a bottle of wine if desired. The cost is $40 per person. Visit eventbrite.com to register. Δ