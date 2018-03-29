Got a News Tip?
Search
Username
Subscribe
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
  • RSS
Pin It
Email
Favorite
Share

March 29, 2018 Music, Arts & Culture » Arts

Dyeing fabric with plants 

By

Bring pops of color to your fabric and crafting projects without using harmful ingredients at the Plant Dyeing Workshop at Zest It Up in SLO April 7 from 1 to 3 p.m.

You may have heard of indigo dyeing or tea dyeing already, but what about beets? Or dandelions? Or onions? Yep, most elements in your garden or kitchen have been used through the centuries to dye fabric in beautiful hues.

Each attendee will be creating their very own tea towel collection to take home. There will be food and non-alcoholic beverages provided, and attendees can bring a bottle of wine if desired. The cost is $40 per person. Visit eventbrite.com to register. Δ

Pin It
Email
Favorite
Share

Latest in Arts

  |  

More Arts »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Readers also liked…

Search, Find, Enjoy

Events
Music
Dining
Submit an event

Newest Slideshows

Trending Now

  1. Avila Beach author pens coming of age novel Read More

  2. Fluid: Aquarius show celebrates local watercolor art Read More

  3. The world according to Garth: Dana Carvey lets loose at Levity Live in Oxnard Read More

  4. Tempe-based alt-rockers The Maine play Fremont Theater on April 3 Read More

  5. 'The Leisure Seeker' features two veteran actors but a story with narrow demographic appeal Read More

More Most Read
Subscribe
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
  • RSS

1010 Marsh Street • San Luis Obispo, CA 93401
PHONE/805/546-8208 • FAX/805/546-8641

© 2018 New Times San Luis Obispo
Powered by Foundation