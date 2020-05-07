Got a News Tip?
Search
Username
Subscribe
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
  • RSS
Pin It
Email
Favorite
Share

May 07, 2020 Music, Arts & Culture » Arts

Dunes Center announces upcoming collection platform 

By

The Guadalupe-Nipomo Dunes Center is currently in the process of finalizing its virtual collection platform, according to a recent announcement from Doug Jenzen, executive director of the Dunes Center. Guests of the virtual platform will be able to view any object in the Dunes Center's permanent collection for free. The official premiere date for the platform has yet to be announced.

The Dunes Center's next in-person event, Bee's Knees at the Barn, is scheduled to take place at the Historic Octagon Barn of San Luis Obispo on Aug. 1. Proceeds from this 1920s-themed fundraiser party will benefit the Dunes Center. For more info on either announcement, call (805) 343-2455 or visit dunescenter.org. Δ

Pin It
Email
Favorite
Share

Latest in Arts

  |  

More Arts »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Readers also liked…

Search, Find, Enjoy

Events
Music
Dining
Submit an event

Newest Slideshows

Trending Now

  1. The Wild and Wonderful Whites of West Virginia Read More

  2. Planet of the Humans shows the green energy movement's failure Read More

  3. Professional animator to judge SLOMA's inaugural Digital Shorts Film Festival Read More

  4. Ted Bundy: Falling for a Killer Read More

  5. Bosch Read More

More Most Read
Subscribe
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
  • RSS

1010 Marsh Street • San Luis Obispo, CA 93401
PHONE/805/546-8208 • FAX/805/546-8641

© 2020 New Times San Luis Obispo
Powered by Foundation