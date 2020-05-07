Dunes Center announces upcoming collection platform 

The Guadalupe-Nipomo Dunes Center is currently in the process of finalizing its virtual collection platform, according to a recent announcement from Doug Jenzen, executive director of the Dunes Center. Guests of the virtual platform will be able to view any object in the Dunes Center's permanent collection for free. The official premiere date for the platform has yet to be announced.

The Dunes Center's next in-person event, Bee's Knees at the Barn, is scheduled to take place at the Historic Octagon Barn of San Luis Obispo on Aug. 1. Proceeds from this 1920s-themed fundraiser party will benefit the Dunes Center. For more info on either announcement, call (805) 343-2455 or visit dunescenter.org. Δ