Got a News Tip?
Search
Username
Subscribe
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
  • RSS
Pin It
Email
Favorite
Share

April 09, 2020 Opinion » Letters

Dunes can now heal 

Over the years there have been holiday periods with many thousands of vehicles disturbing the dune crust at the Oceano Dunes State Vehicular Recreation Area. On those high-usage days, unless there was wind, there was no plume of air pollution. But the next time the wind blew, the dust went into the air and dangerous particulate matter levels rose. It will take time to see the effects on air quality of this induced absence of vehicles on the beach and dunes. It's the perfect opportunity to give the crust time to heal. Let's ask then if when the wind blows, is it safe to breathe downwind. Please see "Danger Downwind" in the documentary series What We Need to Know about Oceano Beach and Dunes at safebeachanddunes.org.

Nell Langford

Pismo Beach

Pin It
Email
Favorite
Share

Latest in Letters

  |  

More Letters »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Readers also liked…

Search, Find, Enjoy

Events
Music
Dining
Submit an event

Newest Slideshows

Trending Now

  1. Closed and confused Read More

  2. Oceano beach closed to vehicles Read More

  3. Take profit out Read More

  4. Keep your distance, but keep moving Read More

  5. Park the snark Read More

More Most Read
Subscribe
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
  • RSS

1010 Marsh Street • San Luis Obispo, CA 93401
PHONE/805/546-8208 • FAX/805/546-8641

© 2020 New Times San Luis Obispo
Powered by Foundation