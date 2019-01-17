Got a News Tip?
Search
Username
Subscribe
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
  • RSS
Pin It
Email
Favorite
Share

January 17, 2019 Food & Drink » Bites

Drinky things 

By

Sip in, drop out: Firestone Walker Brewing Company's Mind Haze is the brewery's first offering in the new year and it promises to satisfy IPA heads everywhere. This free-spirited beer is juicy yet balanced, hazy yet lasting, and loaded with an imaginative array of tropical hop flavors (learn more at firestonebeer.com) ... Did you know that Tolosa's sister winery Perinet is located 90 minutes southwest of Barcelona in the world-renowned Priorat wine region and specializes in the traditional varietals of garnatxa and carinyena as well as syrah and cabernet sauvignon? Join Tolosa on the third Wednesday of the month from 5 to 7 p.m. for an evening of Perinet wines and tastes of the Mediterranean and taste for yourself (call (805) 782-0500 for info; runs through November 2019). Δ

Hayley Thomas Cain does not understand boba. She can be reached at hthomas@newtimesslo.com.

Pin It
Email
Favorite
Share

Latest in Bites

  |  

More Bites »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Readers also liked…

Search, Find, Enjoy

Events
Music
Dining

More by Hayley Thomas Cain

Newest Slideshows

Trending Now

  1. Coastal cruising Read More

  2. From Prague to SLO Restaurant Month, with love Read More

  3. News nibs Read More

  4. You don't have to check in to The Kinney Hotel to hang at Leroy's Read More

  5. Good taste Read More

More Most Read
Subscribe
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
  • RSS

1010 Marsh Street • San Luis Obispo, CA 93401
PHONE/805/546-8208 • FAX/805/546-8641

© 2019 New Times San Luis Obispo
Powered by Foundation