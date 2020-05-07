click to enlarge Photo Courtesy Of Unified Pictures

OLD-SCHOOL In Dragged Across Concrete, overzealous cops Brett Ridgeman (Mel Gibson, left) and Anthony Lurasetti (Vince Vaughn) find themselves suspended and decide to enter the criminal underworld and make a big score off a criminal.

What's it rated? R

When? 2018

Where's it showing? HBO

S. Craig Zahler (Bone Tomahawk, Brawl in Cell Block 99) helms this hard-boiled, slow-burning tale of two old-school cops—Brett Ridgeman (Mel Gibson) and Anthony Lurasetti (Vince Vaughn)—whose methods border overzealous and downright illegal. When they're caught on tape going overboard in apprehending a subject, they find themselves suspended without pay.

With Ridgeman's wife desperately ill and his daughter the target of local hooligans in his run-down neighborhood, he hatches a plan to enter into the criminal underworld and steal from the thugs he's normally out to arrest. What follows is a bleak but smoldering tale of two cops with their own code of ethics that no longer fit in their politically correct world.

Mean and relentless, it reminded me of the grittiness of '70s cinema, and Gibson and Vaughn are great as the war-weary crime fighters who've decided that since they can't beat them, they'll join 'em and kill 'em all. (159 min.) Δ