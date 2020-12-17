DPAC Dancers perform to benefit Arroyo Grande's Clark Center and Santa Maria Elks Recreation 

The Dellos Performing Arts Center (DPAC) Dancers will perform live on stage as part of Christmas in the Country at the Elks Unocal Event Center in Santa Maria, on Thursday, Dec. 17, from 6 to 7 p.m. The dance performance, set to a variety of seasonal music, will be streamed live through YouTube and Facebook, giving community members the chance to experience some of Christmas in the Country, a drive-through holiday light display, from the comfort of their own homes.

Admission to view the virtual show will be free, but donations will be accepted and split equally between DPAC, the Clark Center for the Performing Arts, and Santa Maria Elks Recreation. The performance will be available online through Monday, Jan. 4, 2021. Visit clarkcenter.org for more info. Δ