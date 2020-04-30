Got a News Tip?
April 30, 2020 Music, Arts & Culture » Arts

Downtown SLO seeks artists for May Flower Initiative 

By

In collaboration with ARTS Obispo and the SLO Cultural Arts Committee, Downtown SLO is partnering local artists with business owners through a new public art project, the May Flower Initiative. Painters and other artists are encouraged to join the project and help paint the windows of downtown businesses with a floral theme, using temporary paint.

Business owners can also choose to display floral arrangements as well. Organizers of the event hope the project will provide a "drive-by art experience" for the citizens of SLO to enjoy. To apply to join the project, visit downtownslo.com. Δ

