Downtown SLO seeks artists for May Flower Initiative 

In collaboration with ARTS Obispo and the SLO Cultural Arts Committee, Downtown SLO is partnering local artists with business owners through a new public art project, the May Flower Initiative. Painters and other artists are encouraged to join the project and help paint the windows of downtown businesses with a floral theme, using temporary paint.

Business owners can also choose to display floral arrangements as well. Organizers of the event hope the project will provide a "drive-by art experience" for the citizens of SLO to enjoy. To apply to join the project, visit downtownslo.com. Δ