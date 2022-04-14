Downtown SLO awaits its first post-pandemic bunny trail ahead of Easter 

The Easter Bunny will be returning to San Luis Obispo after a two-year hiatus, and the Downtown SLO Association is prepared with treat bags and trail maps.

"It's kinda like the trick or treat version but bunny edition," said Whitney Chaney, the Downtown SLO program director.

Photos Courtesy Of Downtown SLO

BUNNY REUNION For the first time since 2019, kids can meet and take pictures with the Easter Bunny in Downtown San Luis Obispo while they hit the trail for candy and treats.

Free to the public, the bunny trail loop will kick off at the Downtown SLO Farmers' Market on April 14 from 6 to 8 p.m. Mainly geared toward children, trail hoppers can collect treats from close to 20 participating local stores like Central Coast Surfboards, Junk Girls, and Old SLO BBQ. Some vendors at the farmers' market may also dish out candy. Chaney said that the partnership with the farmers' market boosts economic vitality and foot traffic to the commercial hub.

"While they're down there, Downtown Bunny will also be on Chorro Street. We'll have a photo booth set up so kids can take photos with Downtown Bunny," Chaney said.

Chaney added that people can take their own pictures with the bunny for $6, and pictures with an add-on souvenir would cost $7 per photograph. These funds are funneled back into Downtown SLO's public events like the Thursday night farmers' market.

"We anticipate at least 500 people. It is first come, first served. All the vendors that are participating, they provide their own candy and other activation. So it is possible that they could run out. We encourage people to get down there early, get some parking and plan out a meal at Farmers' Market," Chaney said.

While the bunny trail will be following outdoor guidelines for COVID-19 safety, it won't have any pandemic restrictions in place, and will be almost similar to its previous iterations. But Chaney asked participants to follow individual storefront restrictions if they come across any on the trail.

Photos Courtesy Of Downtown SLO

EASTER TREATS Kids can enjoy trick or treating in spring by following the trail map to participating local stores in Downtown SLO to receive candy.

Interested explorers also need to be mindful of traffic. Several roads downtown are set to close at 5 p.m. on April 14 to accommodate both the farmers' market and the bunny trail. But if driving to the trail and grabbing a parking spot sounds like a hassle, the Downtown SLO Association has another solution.

"We also have free bike valet at farmers' market. So they can ride their bicycles and park them for free from 6 to 9 p.m. at the corner of Monterey and Morro streets. There will actually be someone on-site watching the bikes," Chaney said. "For kids, if they have their own Easter baskets, they can bring those and use them as treat collectors."

Fast facts

• Continue celebrating Easter with the Grace SLO Easter Egg Hunt on April 17. Gather at Mitchell Park and the SLO Senior Citizens Center on 1400 Osos St., and search for eggs from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

• Mission College Prep student Sophie Hilton created an Instagram fundraising campaign to help out Dream Makers SLO—an organization that fulfills wishes for terminally ill adults. Hilton designed, made, and sold 150 rose quartz bracelets, which raised $3,000 for the nonprofit. Δ

Reach Staff Writer Bulbul Rajagopal at brajagopal@newtimesslo.com.