December 26, 2019 Music, Arts & Culture » Arts

Downtown SLO announces window decorating contest winners 

By

More than 30 Downtown SLO businesses took part in this year's Holiday Window Decorating Contest. Participating businesses created imaginative window displays centered on the theme of "Holidays Around the World." The event's judging committee selected three winners: First place went to Jules D., second place to Change of a Dress Resale Boutique, and third place to Bluebird Salon.

Hemp Shak received an honorable mention for its interactive "Winter Wonderland" display, and the Sock Drawer received the People's Choice award, based on nearly 300 votes cast in an online survey. To find out more about this year's contest and winners, visit downtownslo.com. Δ

